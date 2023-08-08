Tyson Foods closing four plants after releasing third quarter earnings

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arka. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After Tyson Foods released its third quarter earnings Monday morning, the poultry giant also announced it's closing four U.S. plants, one in Arkansas, one in Indiana and two in Missouri.

A Tyson plant in North Little Rock, Arkansas has more than 300 employees. It will close in early October after being open for more than 50 years.

Employees received the news early Monday morning. Stephen Harden has been with the North Little Rock plant for two-and-a-half years. He knows several co-workers who have been there for decades, and he says this news was a shock to all.

"They just notified that the plant took some losses, and it's going to close down October the 7th," Harden spoke.

A statement from a Tyson spokesperson says, "After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the North Little Rock, Arkansas plant on or about October 7, 2023, and move the work performed in the plant to other facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business."

The other three Tyson plants that will close are in Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri.