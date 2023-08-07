SpaceX launch another batch of Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE BASE, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of starlink satellites into orbit Sunday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:41pm Eastern.

It is taking SpaceX's latest batch of 22 Starlink satellites on a southeastern trajectory before landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch marked the Space Coast's 40th launch of the year.

In all, SpaceX has launched roughly 5,000 starlink satellites to an orbit about 340 miles above Earth.

The next launch is scheduled for this Thursday, where yet another Falcon 9 rocket will fly from Launch Complex 40 with more Starlink satellites.