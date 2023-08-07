Officer involved in George Floyd’s murder sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The last of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with George Floyd's murder was sentenced Monday.

In a Minneapolis courtroom, Tou Thao was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Thao was found guilty earlier this year on state charges of second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death in 2020.

At the sentencing hearing, Thao spoke at length about his growth as a Christian during his nearly one year behind bars. He said he was "distressed" by Floyd's death and denied any role in the crime.

"On that day, we didn't intend on...I didn't intend on doing any malice or anything like that or try to hurt anyone...that was never my intent. I did the best I thought I could. Obviously, the outcome didn't come out the way I wanted it," Thao remarked.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill responded that he was hoping "for a little more remorse" for his actions.

Thao is currently serving a three-and-a-half year federal sentence for depriving George Floyd of his civil rights. Thao's attorney's have said they will appeal.

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane are currently serving out their state and federal prison sentences.