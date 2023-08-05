Kansas City Chiefs fan appeared in federal court for alleged bank robberies

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Kansas City Chiefs superfan is accused of a string of bank robberies. Xavier Michael Babudar, better known as the ChiefsAholic, appeared in court Friday.

Babudar, who regularly shows up to Chiefs games and on social media in a wolf suit, faces several charges, including bank theft and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Federal prosecutors say he allegedly robbed seven banks in five states.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.