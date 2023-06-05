Skip to Content
National-World

One person dead in Texas mall shooting, investigation ongoing

By ,
today at 6:48 AM
Published 6:58 AM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot and killed at a San Antonio Mall Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:00pm Central Time at a barbershop inside the North Star Mall.

Two men walked into the business and shot a Hispanic man in his 40s while he was getting a haircut. They then fled the mall.

Police said the victim died at the scene. The search for the two suspects in ongoing and an investigation is underway.

It is unclear if North Star Mall will be open Monday.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content