One person dead in Texas mall shooting, investigation ongoing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot and killed at a San Antonio Mall Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:00pm Central Time at a barbershop inside the North Star Mall.

Two men walked into the business and shot a Hispanic man in his 40s while he was getting a haircut. They then fled the mall.

Police said the victim died at the scene. The search for the two suspects in ongoing and an investigation is underway.

It is unclear if North Star Mall will be open Monday.