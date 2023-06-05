Florida police arrest cardboard box wearing thief

MIAMI GARDENS, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police arrested a man Saturday after a bizarre robbery at a phone repair store in Miami Gardens where he was caught on camera stealing merchandise while wearing a cardboard box on his head.

The owner of iRepair Tech in Miami Gardens, Jeremias Berganza, shared the video that shows the man sporting a cardboard box on his head, shattering the glass displays and reaching in to grab the phones.

Berganza says the incident happened around 4:00am Saturday when he saw the man's face on the surveillance video and started to investigate around the shopping plaza where his business is located.

Berganza called the Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD) and the man was later arrested.

33-year-old Claude Vincent Griffin was charged with grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Berganza, Griffin stole 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash.