President Biden takes a tumble at Air Force Academy graduation

The White House confirms that it was a sandbag on the stage that caused the President to fall.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - President Biden delivered the commencement address on Thursday at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

After shaking hands with hundreds of cadets from the class of 2023, the President took a tumble as he was returning to his seat.

Secret Service agents and an Air Force official rushed to help the President get back on his feet.

The President pointed at a sandbag on stage as he walked to his seat without assistance and remained for the rest of the ceremony.