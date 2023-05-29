Veterans and others lay wreaths at WWII memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Veterans, representatives from the military and family gathered at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the fallen on Memorial Day.

The ceremony gathered surviving World War II veterans to honor them for their heroism and to honor the lives lost during that war, which stretched from 1939-1945. The ceremony showcased the whole of the World War II Memorial, which features gold stars, pillars and a fountain in the center.

According the National Park Service, each gold star represents 100 Americans who died in the war. A wall of 4,048 gold stars reminds visitors of the more than 400,000 American lives lost during the war.

Along with the permanent wreaths that are at the memorial, veterans and representatives from military groups held their own wreath laying Monday to honor the fallen.