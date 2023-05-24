Tina Turner, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ singer, dead at 83

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Tina Turner has died at 83 years old, according to her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty.

Turner is best known for hit songs such as "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Proud Mary," and "The Best."

She's also known for starring in the 1985 film "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome," opposite Mel Gibson in the eponymous role.

Angela Bassett portrayed Turner in the biopic, "What's Love Got to Do with It," based off Turner's autobiography, "I, Tina," for which Bassett received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

No cause of death has been determined.