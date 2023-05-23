U-Haul crashes near White House, Nazi flag found

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul crashed into Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House.

The incident happened around 10:00pm on Monday. Few details are known, but sources said a crew was at the scene.

One bystander said that the U-Haul tried to crash into the White House, though law enforcement hasn't confirmed that.

"It's a U-Haul truck, coming on H Street, tried to run into the White House," the witness said.

Investigators apparently found a Nazi flag with belongings inside the truck, but no other information on that was provided.

The Secret Service released the following statement:

"Shortly before 10:00pm Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no inuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."