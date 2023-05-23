TikTok files lawsuit against Montana over download ban

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - TikTok is fighting back against a recent ban of the social media app in Montana.

TikTok filed a lawsuit against the state Monday, arguing the ban violates the First Amendment.

The governor of Montana signed the ban into law last week, making Montana the first state to ban tiktok.

The ban makes it illegal for app stores to give users the option to download TikTok, and illegal for the company to operate within the state.

In addition to First Amendment concerns, TikTok's complaint argues the ban violates a federal preemption, meaning national security and foreign affairs should be handled by the federal government, not the states.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.