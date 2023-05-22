University of Idaho murder suspect appears in court

MOSCOW, Idaho (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was in court Monday, with the family of at least one of the victims in the gallery watching the arraignment.

Kohberger appeared shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit in latah county court.

Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger's behalf after his lawyer stated he would stand silent when asked for his plea.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in a house just off the University's main campus last November.

The trial is set for October 2 and will last about six weeks. Kohberger could face the death penalty if he's found guilty.