Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer available

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine is no longer available in the United States. That is according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All remaining doses expired last week and the CDC directed providers to dispose of any they had left over.

Nearly 19 million Americans received the J&J vaccine. That is compared to 367 million who received Pfizer's original vaccine and the 232 million who got Moderna's.

In April 2021, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine after it was linked to a rare blood clot disorder.

Now that the COVID-19 public health emergency is over in the U.S., the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines remain free as long as federal supplies last.