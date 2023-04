BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A standoff between police and an armed man near the Mall of America is over.

Police say the man has been taken into custody.

The standoff took place in a Mall of America parking lot just outside circus tents run by the Royal Canadian Circus.

Police say those tents were evacuated, but the mall was not on lockdown.

There are no reports of injuries.