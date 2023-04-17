SpaceX Starship launch scrubbed, will reschedule

BOCA CHICA, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The SpaceX Starship rocket launch from Texas was scrubbed Monday due to a technical issue.

Earlier in the day, the super heavy booster rocket, which houses 33 engines, was scheduled for the first test flight from Starbase on the south Texas coast.

The launch was called off due to a frozen pressure valve. However, the earliest SpaceX could reschedule the launch would be in 48 hours.

The SpaceX team performed what is known as a "wet dress rehearsal", stopping the countdown clock with 10 seconds remaining.