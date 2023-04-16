Weekend mass shootings in multiple states

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Deadly mass shooting investigations are underway in two states. In Alabama, at least four people are dead following a sweet 16 birthday party where at least 15 teens were treated for gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, at least two people are dead and multiple people were injured in a shooting.

"Please do not let this moment define what you think about the city of Dadeville and our fine people," said Chief Jonathan Floyd of the Dadeville Police Department (DPD).

In Alabama, an emotional Sunday following a deadly mass shooting that was tied to a birthday celebration Saturday, according to DPD.

A hour after the Louisville shooting

Due to the ongoing investigation, Alabama Law Enforcement officials have yet to release the ages of those killed.

"From what I understand...somebody in there that had a gun somehow walk in there with a gun and just opened up fire," said Michael Taylor, Dadeville High School Coach.

"We are going to continue to work doing a very methodical way to go through this scene to look at the facts and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families," said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Alabama shooting happened about an hour after shots were fired into a large crowd at a park in Louisville, Kentucky.

At least two people died and several others are being treated for gunshot wounds, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Right now, Kentucky investigators are working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive.