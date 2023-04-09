Georgia mom uses her basketball skills for a good cause

WOODSTOCK, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With an impressive 85% free throw average, one Georgia mom is using her basketball skills to raise awareness for her son's rare genetic disorder.

At two-feet shorter than LeBron James, but with a shooting average like Stephen Curry, Jackie Arnold is a force on the court.

"I started playing when I was about six years old. I watched the NBA draft with my dad one night and that hooked me on basketball," Arnold said.

Arnold is using her love for basketball and her strength on the free throw line to raise awareness for a her son's genetic disorder, Mowat-Wilson Syndrome.

"Logan got diagnosed when he was about 11 months old. As of now, there is about 500 cases diagnosed worldwide. For him, he's effected through epilepsy and he's non-verbal."

Apparent at birth or childhood

The disease is a rare genetic disorder that is characterized by intellectual disabilities, distinctive facial features and even epilepsy, according to the national organization for rare disorders.

Its a disease that can be apparent at either birth or later on in childhood.

Her goal is to sink 1,000 shots in five hours on April 15 at Woodstock Middle School to raise money for the Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation for the special education program.

Arnold said her son impresses her every day and she's just trying to do the same expressing, "He's had to work so hard for everything."

The free throw event will be from 10:00am to 3:00pm at the gym on campus. Community members will be invited to challenge Arnold and prizes will be distributed.