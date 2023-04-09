Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:53 AM

Abortion rights protest occurring in U.S. after Texas judge’s ruling

NBC

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling Friday that would halt the use of a commonly used abortion pill sparking protests across the county.

The reaction Saturday was swift with multiple small protests taking place.

Protesters from cities, including Tampa Bay and Chicago, could be seen with signs in support of access to the FDA approved abortion pill mifeprex, generally known as mifepristone.

The Texas case now goes to the Conservative Fifth Circuit, but in the short term, the drug is still available.

The drug has been approved by the FDA since 2000.

It is the most common method for terminating pregnancies in the U.S.

The Department of Justice says it is planning to appeal the Texas ruling that would ban the pill, ultimately setting up a legal showdown, less than a year after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The suspension doesn't go into effect for seven days, and the Biden administration is also vowing to stop it.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content