Abortion rights protest occurring in U.S. after Texas judge’s ruling

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling Friday that would halt the use of a commonly used abortion pill sparking protests across the county.

The reaction Saturday was swift with multiple small protests taking place.

Protesters from cities, including Tampa Bay and Chicago, could be seen with signs in support of access to the FDA approved abortion pill mifeprex, generally known as mifepristone.

The Texas case now goes to the Conservative Fifth Circuit, but in the short term, the drug is still available.

The drug has been approved by the FDA since 2000.

It is the most common method for terminating pregnancies in the U.S.

The Department of Justice says it is planning to appeal the Texas ruling that would ban the pill, ultimately setting up a legal showdown, less than a year after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The suspension doesn't go into effect for seven days, and the Biden administration is also vowing to stop it.