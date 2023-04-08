Skip to Content
today at 9:11 AM
Federal judge suspends FDA approved abortion pill

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A ruling by a federal judge has suspended the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) longtime approval of an abortion pill.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision will alter access across the country to the standard two-pill regimen for medication abortions.

The FDA approved Mifepristone more than two decades ago.

The drug is used in combination with a second drug, Misoprostol, to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy.

The government now has seven days to appeal the controversial decision.

NBC News

