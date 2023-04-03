Oil prices surge, OPEC to voluntary cut oil production

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Oil prices are on the rise today after OPEC announced it would slash output by 1.16-million barrels per day.

Following the news, Brent crude futures last jumped 5.1% to $83.95 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas intermediate crude futures rose 5.2% to $79.64 a barrel.

The voluntary cuts by OPEC will begin in may and last at least until the end off the year.

Officials in Saudi Arabia said the decision to cut production was a "precautionary measure" in an attempt to stabilize the oil market.

Some analysts say we could see $100 per barrel prices again in the future.