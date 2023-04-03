Skip to Content
NASA announces the names of the Artemis II astronauts

HOUSTON, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, NASA named the astronauts who will venture around the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The space agency, along with the Canadian Space Agency, announced the four astronauts that will take part in the Artemis II mission, the first lunar mission since the Apollo program.

The Artemis II crew includes Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

Targeted for launch in late 2024, the crew will lift off aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft atop a space launch system rocket.

It will mark the first time that both the capsule and booster will fly with astronauts aboard, and only the second launch of both vehicles together after last year's uncrewed Artemis I test flight.

The Artemis II mission will orbit the moon and return to the earth.

The Artemis III mission is expected to return astronauts to the surface of the moon.

