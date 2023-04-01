One dead, several injured in Illinois theatre collapse

BELVIDERE, Illi. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A structure collapse was reported Friday during a concert at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois. One person has been reported dead with several injured, though a number has not been released.

It was a sold-out concert with various death metal bands headlining. The collapse occurred about 30 minutes into the show. Video from the scene showed the marquee collapsed to the ground, as did a large portion of the large bowstring truss roof.

Debris landed on the street and on parked cars. A Chicago Fire Department source said there was a request for 20 ambulances.

Though the cause of the collapse has not been confirmed, there was intense weather occurring during this time, with reported 90 mph winds. Tornadoes also occurred in nearby areas.