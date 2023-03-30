Congress considering new law banning unruly passengers on all airlines
Washington, D.C. (KYMA-KECY) - Lawmakers on Capital Hill are in discussions on banning disruptive passengers from flying on all airlines, in a new Bi-Partisan legislation. The bill would create a No-Fly List managed by the TSA. Unruly, threatening, drunken and disorderly passengers, making racial slurs or otherwise will be permanently banned from flying the friendly skies. Both flight attendants and pilots unions are in support of the legislation. Despite the end of the controversial mask mandate, the FAA investigated hundreds of cases from 2019 to the present, where passengers posed a threat or violence towards airline employees and passengers. The big question is, will congress pass the legislation.