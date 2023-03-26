Skip to Content
today at 7:51 AM
Two-dozen people dead after tornadoes hit Mississippi and Alabama

ROLLING FORK, Missi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tornadoes killed at least 26 people in the states of Mississippi and Alabama overnight, and injured dozens more.

A storm chaser has described the damage in Rolling Fork as "apocalyptic…a war zone movie scene."

At least 13 people died there.

The mayor says his city is gone. The town is in ruins.

The National Weather Service says at least 12 tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Alabama.

25 of the 26 people who died were in Mississippi. The governor there has declared a state of emergency.

Tens of thousands of people are still without power throughout the region.

Dillon Fuhrman

