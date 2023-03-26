Skip to Content
today at 7:03 AM
Published 7:27 AM

One dead in Lake Tahoe Hard Rock Hotel shooting

STATELINE, Neva. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it responded to reports of an active shooter at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, just after 8:00am on March 25.

South Lake Tahoe Police and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office (EDSO) responded, as well.

When deputies got there, they found one man in the Hard Rock's Center Bar who had been shot in the head.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Department rushed the victim to Barton Hospital, where he later died. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Omar Reyes Garcia.

A description of the suspected shooter and his car were given to police by Hard Rock Security and Surveillance. Deputies with EDSO were able to find the suspect's car on Highway 50 near Sierra at Tahoe.

24-year-old Edgar Julian Delgado and Savannah Racquel Tautaupale, age 26, were arrested and booked into EDSO jail in South Lake, CA.

Delgado was arrested for open murder by the EDSO and Tautaupale was arrested for D.U.I. by the California Highway Patrol.

Nevada State Police report Highway 50 is back open, after it was closed in both directions due to the investigation there.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe posted to their Instagram account after the incident saying they have re-opened and are thankful to the law enforcement agencies "who skillfully handled the challenge and kept all guests and team members safe."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

