Storm damage and flooding take over Ozark

OZARK, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Storm damage isn't the only thing Ozark, Missouri has to deal with. Flooding along the Finley River is also a significant issue.

Many roads around the Finley River Park are closed due to flooding.

People came from across the area to see the flooding first-hand. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Finley River is 12-feet high. It rose over eight feet overnight.

Despite the flooding, locals say they've dealt with the flooding before. One who witnessed the flooding says he isn't concerned.

"It's bad to a degree, but I would hope in a few days or a couple of days it'll go down. Flooding in Missouri is not a big deal. I mean, it happens," said Dale, a flooding witness.

The NWS says they expect the river to crest around 17-feet by Saturday, and then it should start going down again.