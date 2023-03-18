SpaceX held a second launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four hours after its eighth Starlink launch of the year, SpaceX launched its ninth as part of its Starlink Group 2-8 mission.

Their 18th and 19th mission to the second shell of the first-generation constellation.

The Starlnk satellites are part of the space company's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote parts of the world.

The successful launch capped off with the Falcon Nine first-stage rocket booster landing on the drone ship "Just read the instructions."