Fmr. President Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - In an unexpected social media post, former President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests.

This comes as New York law enforcement prepares for a possible indictment after a years long investigation into the former President's alleged role in a hush money scheme and cover-up.

So far, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has declined to comment.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump making this post lashing out, saying he expects to be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

"Protest, take our nation back," said Trump.

Hush money payment

The possible indictment comes as Manhattan prosecutors investigate Trump's alleged role in a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, days before the 2016 presidential election.

The former President has denied wrongdoing and did not reveal details on why he expected to be indicted.

His spokesperson said he did not receive notification about any possible indictment from prosecutors.

"The events of this case stretch back six or seven years. Tracking all of this creates a bit of a mess both legally and practically," said Elliot Williams, CNN's Legal Analyst.

A historic first

On Saturday, House speaker Kevin McCarthy says a potential arrest is "an outrageous abuse of power," and calls for all "relevant committees to immediately investigate…If federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."

If the former President is indicted, it would mark a historic first.

"That means you've got a prisoner who's arriving in a motorcade with a security cordon escorted by armed secret service agents. You'd have to go through that process of getting his fingerprints, shooting his mug shots," said John Miller, CNN's Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst.

On Monday, another witness is expected to testify before a grand jury in Manhattan.

It is not clear whether this would be the final witness before voting on a possible indictment.