Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dead at 82

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former representative and pioneer for women's rights Pat Schroeder has died.

According to her former press secretary, Schroeder recently suffered a stroke and died at a hospital in Celebration, Florida; the city where she had been residing in recent years.

She was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1972, and went on to serve Congress for more than two decades.

She became known as a forceful voice on issues from women's reproductive rights to arms control.

Schroeder is survived by her husband, her two children, her brother and four grandchildren. Schroeder was 82 years old.