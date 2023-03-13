Atlantic City holds St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Atlantic City started their St. Patrick's Day celebrations early on Sunday.

The St. Patrick's Day parade kicked off Sunday afternoon on the world-famous Atlantic City boardwalk.

Celebrations in Atlantic City will take place through March 19th.

Temperatures remained in the mid-40s for much of the afternoon as crowds gathered along the parade route.

The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of covid-19 pandemic restrictions on crowd sizes and again in 2022.