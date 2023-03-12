SpaceX crew splashes down off Florida coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The SpaceX Crew-5 mission has come to a close after more than five months in space.

The four members of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission departed the International Space Station (ISS) at 2:20am Saturday. The dragon capsule carrying the astronauts made a splashdown off the Florida coast shortly after 9:00pm.

The dragon capsule, Endurance, initially docked on October 6, 2022. Concerns over weather conditions delayed the departure twice.

The trip from the ISS to the waters off the Florida gulf coast was expected to take about 19 hours to complete.

Aboard the endurance were NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, as well as Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.