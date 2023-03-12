Martin Luther King Jr. home destroyed in flames

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out inside a house in Camden Saturday. Officials say the fire ignited inside a house and spread next door.

Several fire crews responded around 3:00am and say it took an hour to completely control the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The specific address that burned down, 753 Walnut Street, is notable in the area. Local activists have been petitioning for years to claim it as a historical site due to its reported ties to Martin Luther King Jr.

Local researchers say he spent time at the property during his early years before he rose to prominence as an activist.