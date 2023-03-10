Five people detained in case of deadly kidnappings

(NBC)- Tamaulipas state's attorney general said Friday that five people have been detained in the case of the deadly kidnapping of four Americans.

Two Americans and a Mexican woman were killed after gunmen opened fire on the four U.S. citizens shortly after their arrival in the city of Matamoros on March 3.

Mexican government officials found the four Americans on the city's outskirts on Monday, March 6, by which time only two were alive.

A man guarding the victims was arrested at the time.

Mexican officials gave the bodies of the two dead men, identified as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, to U.S. Officials on Thursday, March 9.

Law enforcement agents in Mexico are investigating the possibility that members of a drug cartel kidnapped the four foreigners in error thinking they were encroaching on their turf.

Suspected drug cartel members on Thursday handed over five purported henchmen as a would-be apology for the abduction of the four Americans.