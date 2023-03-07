Minnesota video store to close, selling videos

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - It came before Blockbuster and kept its doors open longer. Now, a Robbinsdale video store says it's time to roll their ending credits.

Video Universe, a VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray rental store, will be closing its doors on May 31 after nearly 40 years.

One employee, Troy Rachey, has called the store home for 29 years.

"I started when I was 15...first job," Rachey explained.

He didn't intend to work here this long, but there was something special about this place he couldn't let go of.

"You know, the business world was always going to be there after, but this job wasn't and so I continued to ride the wave," Rachey further explained.

Instant nostalgia

It's instant nostalgia when you walk in here; from the classics on the shelves to the candy that has never been touch by inflation.

"I guess this is the last of the dinosaurs here," said Charles Thornton, a Video Universe customer.

However, after almost 40 years, the owner is ready to retire and Rachey is ready to start his second job.

"It'll make me sad that the next generation won't see what a video store is like," Rachey expressed.

Appreciation for a video store

Unless parents enlighten their kids before this place closes.

"My dad would just come here when we couldn't find movies to get on streaming or anything," said Henrik Sewalson, a customer.

Sewalson and his sister Sylvia were lucky enough to learn about these ancient artifacts. Apparently, an appreciation for a video store can be passed down.

"It's so awesome just to see all the old movies from when we were not even born," Sewalson expressed.

They're only selling at this point, no more rentals, unless you already had an account.