President Biden attends DHS’s 20th anniversary ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security marks its 20th anniversary Wednesday.

Established by President George W. Bush in the wake of the 9-11 terror attacks, DHS spans over two dozen agencies including law enforcement, terrorism prevention and cybersecurity.

President Joe Biden was present at DHS headquarters Wednesday to deliver remarks at a special ceremony saying, "The Department of Homeland Security was formed out of the tragedy of 9/11. But with an unshakable resolve of a sacred mission to secure our country and to protect the American people, today the work of DHS is as important as it's ever been. I would argue its even more important that it's been up till now."

He also thanked DHS employees for their service to our nation over the past 20 years.

"The world has become more interconnected, more complicated than ever and new threats are emerging with the incredible advances in technology. Some are frightening, those advances. Many are reassuring. Yet, because of you, America is safer. It's stronger and it's better prepared to meet whatever threat we face."