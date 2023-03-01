Fmr University of Georgia football star to face charges in January car crash

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A former University of Georgia football star is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in a deadly crash that killed a teammate and football staff member.

An arrest warrant from Athens-Clarke County Police charged Jalen Carter on Wednesday with reckless driving and racing another vehicle on January 15. The driver of that vehicle lost control and crashed killing UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and the driver, team recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

Details of the investigation revealed that Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL Draft, as well as LeCroy, were driving their vehicles in a "manner consistent with racing" before the crash.

The crash occurred hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship win.

Two other members of the UGA football program were also injured.

Carter, who was not in the car that crashed, could not be immediately reached Wednesday for comment.

The case will be turned over to the solicitor general's office.