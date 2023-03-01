Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 12:06 PM
Published 1:30 PM

Fmr University of Georgia football star to face charges in January car crash

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A former University of Georgia football star is facing misdemeanor charges for his role in a deadly crash that killed a teammate and football staff member.

An arrest warrant from Athens-Clarke County Police charged Jalen Carter on Wednesday with reckless driving and racing another vehicle on January 15. The driver of that vehicle lost control and crashed killing UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and the driver, team recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy.

Details of the investigation revealed that Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL Draft, as well as LeCroy, were driving their vehicles in a "manner consistent with racing" before the crash.

The crash occurred hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship win.

Two other members of the UGA football program were also injured.

Carter, who was not in the car that crashed, could not be immediately reached Wednesday for comment.

The case will be turned over to the solicitor general's office.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content