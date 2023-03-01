Chicago Mayor Lightfoot concedes re-election bid

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot concedes defeat in her mayoral re-election bid.

"Obviously, we didn't win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high and a heart full of gratitude," Lightfoot declared.

It is the first time in 40-years a Chicago mayor has lost re-election.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and cook county commissioner Brandon Johnson emerged Tuesday as frontrunners in the mayoral election, heading to a run-off election on April 4.

"I've called Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to congratulate them on their victories in advancing to the runoffs," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot spoke with supporters after losing her re-election bid saying that she is grateful for her time as mayor.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you. God bless this incredible city. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be mayor. There is more work to do and I just want to say thank you all deeply, deeply from the bottom of my heart. Thank you," Lightfoot expressed.