Newspaper companies drop “Dilbert” comic strip

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Newspapers across the country are dropping the "Dilbert" comic strip after its creator, Scott Adams, went on a stunning racist tirade this weekend, calling Black Americans a "hate group" and advising White people to stay away from them.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people, that's a hate group," Adams said.

That was the comment that may have ended Scott Adams’ newspaper career.

The "Dilbert" creator referenced a poll from the conservative firm, Rasmussen Reports, indicating 53% of Black Americans agree with the statement “it's okay to be White," leaving the other 47% to say they disagree or aren't sure.

The Anti-Defamation League has noted that the phrase has a “long history” in the white supremacist movement.

"The best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people," Adam spoke.

Pulling "Dilbert"

After Adams continued to double down throughout his show, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today, among the hundreds of newspapers, denounced Adams and quickly pulled "Dilbert."

USA Today Newspapers CEO Mike Reed spoke out saying, "It was, frankly, an easy decision. We found the remarks hateful, hurtful and they just crossed the line."

However, not everyone agrees. Twitter CEO Elon Musk came to Adams' defense tweeting, "The media is racist."

Adams has since tweeted that he was only “advising people to avoid hate” and suggested that the cancellation of his cartoon signals that free speech in America is under assault.

"We believe in free speech. We believe in creating a place for differing points of view. But, there's a line that gets crossed where things become racism, and that's not an area we choose to traffic in or participate in," Reed further spoke.

Andrews McMeel Syndication, the company that distributed "Dilbert," has not responded to a request for comment.