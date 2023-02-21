Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 6:52 AM
Published 7:22 AM

United Airlines to update child seating policy

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United Airlines says it is making it easier for parents to book seats next to their young children without paying a fee.

The company has updated its seat map tool to help seat children under 12 next to an adult in their party.

When needed, the tool will make "preferred" seats in economy, often window or aisle seats, available without an additional fee.

In cases where side-by-side seats are not available, customers will be able to switch to another flight to their destination with adjacent seats in the same cabin for free.

United says more seating options will start appearing right away, and the new approach will be fully rolled out by early march.

It's also available to customers who book basic economy tickets, which require them to pick seats in advance.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content