United Airlines to update child seating policy

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United Airlines says it is making it easier for parents to book seats next to their young children without paying a fee.

The company has updated its seat map tool to help seat children under 12 next to an adult in their party.

When needed, the tool will make "preferred" seats in economy, often window or aisle seats, available without an additional fee.

In cases where side-by-side seats are not available, customers will be able to switch to another flight to their destination with adjacent seats in the same cabin for free.

United says more seating options will start appearing right away, and the new approach will be fully rolled out by early march.

It's also available to customers who book basic economy tickets, which require them to pick seats in advance.