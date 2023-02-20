New Mexico prosecutors drop gun enhancement charge in “Rust” shooting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There are new developments in the "Rust" film case involving actor Alec Baldwin.

Prosecutors in New Mexico have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin.

According to a statement from the district attorney's office, the firearm enhancement was dropped from the charges.

Baldwin's legal team filed a motion last week arguing that New Mexico prosecutors wrongly charged the actor under a statute that doesn't apply to his case, called a firearm enhancement. This charge carries a mandatory five-year jail sentence.

Baldwin and the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The altered charges reduce the possible prison time that Baldwin could face for the 2021 fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set.

If convicted, Baldwin will now face a maximum of 18 months in prison. The reduced charges will also apply to Gutierrez-Reed.

The movie will resume filming this spring even as the legal case continues.