Two Houston PD officers stabbed while doing welfare check

HOUSTON, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A suspect is dead after stabbing two police officers in Houston.

Authorities say the officers were stabbed in the face while serving a welfare check on Saturday.

According to authorities, a family member called police to conduct a welfare check due to someone being in a "state of mental crisis."

Officers at the home attempted to de-escalate the situation but later called for backup.

At some point, the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed two of the officers.

One of the officers shot and killed the man. Authorities also say he had a history of mental illness.

"I think the sister who was not at the location originally called and said that mom and dad was afraid to call the police so that's what got us there in the first place. There's a history of calls and I don't have all the details and that will be part of the investigation and we'll get that out but they did tell me there were other calls and this person did have a history of mental illness and challenges," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

While both officers will be okay, they have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.