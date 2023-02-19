Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 11:19 AM
Published 11:33 AM

Four people shot at Motel 6 in Georgia, suspect still at large

COLUMBUS, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman shot four people, including a child, at a Motel 6 in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday.

Just after 10:00pm EST, the Columbus Police Department said it was investigating the shooting.

The Muscogee County coroner said it appears that someone came in and opened fire on the victims, all of whom were related.

Two people, a father and his 19-year-old son, had died while a younger child and the mother went to the hospital.

Their conditions, however, are not known at this time.

Additionally, the police have not arrested the suspect yet.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content