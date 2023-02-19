Four people shot at Motel 6 in Georgia, suspect still at large

COLUMBUS, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman shot four people, including a child, at a Motel 6 in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday.

Just after 10:00pm EST, the Columbus Police Department said it was investigating the shooting.

The Muscogee County coroner said it appears that someone came in and opened fire on the victims, all of whom were related.

Two people, a father and his 19-year-old son, had died while a younger child and the mother went to the hospital.

Their conditions, however, are not known at this time.

Additionally, the police have not arrested the suspect yet.