Nine children survive Georgia gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nine children, all under the age of 18, are recovering after being shot at a gas station in Columbus.

Authorities believe a party at a nearby facility spilled into the gas station parking lot where a gunman opened fire on a large crowd just after 10:00pm Friday.

"This incident will not be tolerated, incidents of this type will not be tolerated," said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon

Among the wounded, seven male victims and two girls ranging in age from five to 17-years-old.

The five-year-old victim was not part of the group, but rather a bystander who was with family at the gas station.

"This epidemic, that is sweeping our nation, of this lack of maturity or mental acuity...to make a decision on some of these young people's parts. I just get tired of seeing folks if they have a disagreement or an argument or maybe even a fist fight, they think they have to reach for a gun and go to deadly force. That's just got to stop; we have to find a way as a community to reclaim our young people," said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are life threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made, but authorities say they're committed to tracking down the suspect.

"We are committed to ensure that we find the person or persons that are responsible for this senseless crime," Blackmon spoke.