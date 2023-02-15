Club Q to rebuild and reopen in the fall months after mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The management of Club Q, the site of a deadly mass shooting in November, announced plans to rebuild and reopen later this year.

The Colorado Springs LGBTQ venue said it will feature a permanent tribute to those killed in the attack.

The announcement comes nearly three months after a gunman opened fire on the club November 19, killing five people and injuring 17.

Patrons of the club took down the suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, and police later arrested Aldrich.

Authorities charged Aldrich with 305 criminal counts. This includes first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes.

The initial design concepts will be delivered within the next six weeks and will include enhanced security measures as well as an interior gutting of the space.

Club Q and the city of Colorado Springs are partnering with HB&A, a women-owned local architecture firm for the rebuilding plan.

Former Club Q employees and contractors will receive lost wages from a GoFundMe campaign, which raised just over $55,000 dollars, and other officially sanctioned fundraisers starting February 17.