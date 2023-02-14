U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases January inflation update

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - High inflation continues with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 6.4% from this time last year, and up 0.5% in January.

The CPI measures the average change in consumer prices for various goods and services.

Some of the most notable increases include housing, food, gas and natural gas.

Areas that increased in price in January include vehicle insurance, recreation, apparel, household furnishings.

Areas that saw a monthly decline in prices include used cars and trucks, medical care, and airline fares.