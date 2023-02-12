Mardi Gras celebrations have begun in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louis. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Mardi Gras season is in full swing in New Orleans.

Several parades took place in the city and surrounding parishes this weekend.

The Krewe of Hercules rolled through Houma on Friday night.

The Legion of Mars then kicked things off on Saturday with a parade, honoring military members, veterans and first responders.

The Krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw, Freret and Mad Hatters as well as the Knights of Nemesis also had parades.

All included floats, music, dancing and, of course, beads.