Washington State ticketholder wins Powerball jackpot

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday night's winning Powerball ticket was sold in Washington State.

The ticket was worth $747 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the red powerball was 7.

The lucky ticketholder will have the choice between an annualized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million.

Both prize options are before taxes.

The Powerball jackpot will now roll back to $20-million.

More than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes, totaling $21.1 million in Monday's drawing.