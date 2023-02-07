Washington State ticketholder wins Powerball jackpot
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday night's winning Powerball ticket was sold in Washington State.
The ticket was worth $747 million.
The winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the red powerball was 7.
The lucky ticketholder will have the choice between an annualized prize of $754.6 million or a lump sum payment of $407.2 million.
Both prize options are before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot will now roll back to $20-million.
More than 1.7 million tickets won cash prizes, totaling $21.1 million in Monday's drawing.