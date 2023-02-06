Two missing Missouri children found in Central Florida

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities have found two children, who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year, in Central Florida.

They found the two children in a Central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, later taken into police custody.

Kristi Gilley was arrested last week on an out-of-state fugitive warrant.

High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in a Winn-Dixie supermarket after they ran a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive.

Authorities then turned over the two children to the Florida Department of Children and Families and will be reunited with family members in Missouri.