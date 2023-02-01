Skip to Content
February 1, 2023 7:49 AM
NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces he’s “retiring for good”

TAMPA BAY, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Star NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he's retiring again. This time "for good."

Brady shared the announcement on his Twitter Wednesday.

While the 45-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not share an explanation for his decision, The announcement comes exactly a year after Brady first said that he would retire from the NFL.

He later reversed that decision in March; his time off the field barely lasting 40 days.

The news also comes about three months after Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen officially divorced in October, after 13 years of marriage.

NBC News

