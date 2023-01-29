Plane makes emergency landing at Florida causeway

KEY BISCAYNE, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a south Florida causeway Saturday afternoon.

Four people were on board the aircraft heading towards Virginia Key when the plane went down on Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne.

One of the wings of the plane reportedly hit a Miami-Dade County bus that had 30 passengers. However, no one sustained injuries

The causeway entrance had blocked off due to the crash investigation, but it later reopened.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating what led to the crash.